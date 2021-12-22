Afghanistan Crisis Can Be Averted If US Releases Kabul's Assets: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In view of the rising poverty and extreme financial crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan stated that the worsening situation can be averted if the US administration releases Kabul's funds, which are lying frozen in foreign banks. Khan expressed his views on Kabul's crisis on Tuesday during a ceremony held at the Foreign Office to celebrate the successful holding of the session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

"A man-made crisis is being created despite knowing that it can be averted if (Afghanistan's) accounts (in the US) are unfrozen and liquidity is put into their banking system, "said Pakistani PM, reported ANI citing Dawn newspaper.

Ever since the hardline Islamist group took control of Kabul following the extraordinary fall of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, Afghanistan has been witnessing a massive chaotic situation including extreme poverty, lack of basic needs, lack of proper governance, and no financial aid from international communities. The United States has frozen Kabul's assets and tough sanctions on the Islamic Emirate have contributed to the problems. According to the official information, a total of 9.4 billion dollars that were supposed to be given to Afghanistan has been frozen by the United States.

US Law makers' asks Biden administration to unfreeze Afghanistan's funds

Recently, US lawmakers also urged the Biden administration to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank assets and liquidity in their banking system. As per a Sputnik report, Democratic US House members wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden and the Treasury Department saying that they stand with American allies and humanitarian experts in urging the United States to send the frozen funds to Afghanistan as the Biden administration's move is directly harming Afghan families and children.

"We stand with American allies and humanitarian experts are urging the United States to avoid harsh economic measures that will directly harm Afghan families and children," the Democratic members wrote in the letter. "This means conscientiously but urgently modifying current US policy regarding the freeze of Afghanistan's foreign reserve and ongoing sanctions."

In view of the same, the US State Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the Biden administration is looking for ways to put more liquidity into the Afghan economy. "We are looking intensely at ways to put more liquidity into the Afghan economy to get more money into people's pockets. And doing that, with international institutions, with other countries and partners, trying to put in place the right mechanism to do that in a way that doesn't directly benefit the Taliban but goes directly to the people, "Blinken stated during a press conference.

"We're very conscious of the fact that there is an incredibly difficult humanitarian situation right now, and it could get worse as winter sets in, so that is an area of intense focus for us, working closely with allies and partners," he added.

With Inputs from ANI