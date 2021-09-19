Afghanistan: Fuel Prices Rise Due To Overcharging In Kabul, Shopkeepers Complain

Kabul observed a hike in fuel prices in the previous week, prompting residents to call on the government to intervene to prevent enterprises and fuel importers from overcharging them. Gas prices have risen by 15 Afs (Afghan currency) per kilo and fuel prices have climbed by four Afs in the last week, ANI reported quoting TOLO.

Abdul Qayoum, a Kabul-based daily wager, stated, "How can a person with a daily salary working on the street afford a kilo of gas? The cost of living is increasing." Shopkeepers in Kabul believe that fuel importing businesses have raised fuel prices as a result of the spike.

Abdul Hadi, a cab driver, claims that he pays more for petrol on occasion. "We pay 320 Afs for 5 litres of oil, sometimes 330 Afs, which is not affordable. The current economic scenario is dire, " Hadi told TOLO.

Local citizens have petitioned the Taliban-led administration to prohibit extortion by fuel importing businesses in order to prevent overcharging. Last month, the country was thrown into chaos when the Taliban took control of Kabul and the democratically elected administration of former President Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

As fuel prices rise, the food crisis looms in Kabul

Afghanistan is reliant on neighbours like Iran for petroleum imports due to a lack of internal refining infrastructure. It bought 274,000 tonnes of Iranian Gasoil and 80,000 tonnes of gasoline last year. According to the World Bank, Turkmenistan, Iran, and the United States were the top three fuel suppliers in 2019.

Food and gasoline prices have been growing since the start of the outbreak, but they have risen dramatically since the war escalated in May. As border restrictions and import bottlenecks hamper the availability of basic products, prices are projected to rise further. Since the insurgent group gained control of the capital city on August 15, the cost of vegetables and other goods have increased. According to reports, prices have increased by at least Rs 50, posing a big problem for shops. Furthermore, it is said that as a result of the inflated pricing, consumers are not purchasing anything.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/PTI