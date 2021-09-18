Afghanistan: Two Injured After IED Explosion In Kabul's PD13 Neighbourhood

On September 18, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Kabul's PD13 neighbourhood, according to local media. Two persons were hurt in the blast, ANI reported, quoting TOLO agency. More information is awaited on this incident.

US apologised for Kabul drone strike

The US admitted on September 17 that the drone strike in Afghanistan on August 29 was a terrible mistake that killed 10 civilians, including 7 children.

General Frank McKenzie, the chief of US Central Command, briefed reporters on the findings of the investigation into the August 29 hit, saying it was "unlikely" that the vehicle and individuals killed in the drone strike were linked to ISIS-K or posed a direct threat to US forces.

General Mark Milley, the Pentagon's top officer, also stated that he had requested a second evaluation of Central Command's recent probe to see whether any "accountability measures" or strike authorization procedures needed to be adjusted in the future.

Background

The US military retaliated against the Islamic State on August 29, targeting an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American personnel.

Earlier, a drone strike was carried out in Nangahar against a Taliban member suspected of preparing operations against the US in Kabul, according to the US Central Command. One person was killed in the strike and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said that no civilians were injured.

