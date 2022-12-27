Saudi Arabia has issued an advisory and urged their citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious amid the rising terror threats in the country. Similar advisories have been issued by countries like the US, Australia, and the UK as concerns about the terror attack in the capital of Pakistan become extremely high. According to the Pakistani news agency Dawn, the security updates from the Saudi Arabia came a day after the US embassy prohibited its staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriot Hotel due to fears of attack on Americans. The Islamabad police has declared a “security high alert” in the capital following the suicide bombing incident.

The stern advisories from different countries came after a suicide bombing incident occurred in Islamabad on Friday, killing at least 6 and injured many.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad issued a security alert, advising the Saudi nationals residing in Pakistan to “be cautious” and limit their movement in and around the Pakistani capital. The alert also added “Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” urging the Saudi nationals to contact the embassy in case of emergency.

Pakistan has witnessed 504 suicide attacks in the last 22 years

On Monday, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawking shared the travel advisories for Australian nationals. The advisory stated, “Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.” In the statement, the Australian officials also urged the nationals to exercise “heightened vigilance” and keep on monitoring the updates. On Sunday, the US embassy in Islamabad also barred its staff from visiting the Marriott Hotel located in the federal capital.

The Friday Suicide bombing incident has jolted the country to a great extent. According to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the Friday Suicide bombing incident was the first suicide attack in the country since 2014. The last suicide attack in Islamabad took place in March 2014, when two suicide bombers blew themselves up near a Judicial complex. According to Dawn, as of now, the country has seen 504 suicide attacks in the last 22 years. The deplorable figure indicates the turbulent conditions in Pakistan, for the last two decades.