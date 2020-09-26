Alongside Imran Khan's UNGA Rant, Pak's Hizb-ul Makes Terror Threat Against Indian Leaders

Just after Imran Khan's malicious attempt to peddle lies & his communal line against India, Pakistan's terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen issued a threat to kill Indian political leaders in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday.

Continuing his bigoted communal diatribe against India, Imran Khan propelled lies along COVID and NRC lines while also commenting on India's new domicile law for Kashmir - calling it a 'war crime'.

Meanwhile, PoK-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen threatened to kill BJP & RSS leaders in Kupwara over the rising popularity of the organizations. The Hizbul Mujahideen claimed that they have a list of close relatives of BJP leaders and they will be killed soon. Persons were named in the threats as well.

READ | India's Mijito Vinito Walking Out Is The Only Part Of Pak & Imran's UN Rant Worth Watching

"We have warned you earlier as well. Be prepared, we are going to kill you in the next couple of days", Hizbul's letter read.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir's Domicile Law At UNGA; India Walks Out

Pakistani terrorists have regularly targeted Indian leaders in an attempt to suppress democracy in the state-turned-Union Territory. Numerous Sarpanchs, activists and local leaders have been killed in recent months.

India tears into Pakistan at UNGA

India tore into Pakistan for spreading misinformation, warmongering & malice at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its Right to Reply on Saturday.

Mijito Vinito, First Secretary of India's Mission to UN, called out Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lie-filled 'íncessant rant' at the UNGA - pointing out that it was the same man who admitted in 2019 that his country was harbouring terrorists who were trained by Pakistan while he was spewing venom about India. He also asked if Imran Khan was referring to himself while urging for people who incite violence & hate to be outlawed and said that the Pakistan PM had nothing to show for himself, had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable solution to offer to the world.

Further, India categorically stated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral & inalienable part of its sovereign and that the only dispute left in Kashmir related to that part of the territory that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

READ | Embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jumps On Month-old Report, Offers India 'help' Amid COVID

Pakistan PM Imran Khan fearmongers over Kashmir

Continuing to fearmonger over India's UT of Jammu-Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan On Friday, repeated his claims about India's revocation of Article 370 and 35 A - terming them illegal, in his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address. As Khan began his speech, Indian delegate Mijito Vinito walked out of the hall in New York.

READ | Bajwa Overpowering Waning PM Imran As Pak Army Unofficially Tightens Grip On Naya Pakistan