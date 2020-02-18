Anti-Pakistan Protests Erupt In London Against Forcible Conversion Of Hindu Girl In Sindh

Protests erupted in London in response to the forcible conversion of a Hindu minority girl who was forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man in Sindh, Pakistan. People took to streets in London to protest outside the Pakistan embassy against atrocities that are perpetrated towards religious minorities in Pakistan. Several such cases of atrocities against the minorities in Pakistan have emerged over the past few months, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen to remain mum over them.

Protestors in London were seen holding banners and placards which read 'Stop Child Abuse in Pakistan' and 'Freedon, Equality and Justice for Bharti Bai'.

In a shocking incident, a Hindu girl in Pakistan was abducted during her wedding ceremony and was married off to a Muslim man after being converted to Islam. The news agency reported that the girl is identified as Bharti Bai. The report claimed that she was abducted by a group of people during her marriage ceremony in Hala, a city located in Matiari district in Sindh province. She was then married to Shah Rukh Gul.

The report also claimed that authorities have not taken any action against the abductors. It went on to allege that Police helped the men to abduct the girl. Akali dal leader Majinder Sirsa questioned the silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over another Hindu temple vandalization. He tweeted the photos of vandalized scriptures and temple.

A few months ago reports of an 18-year-old Sikh girl named Jagjit Kaur being abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan had emerged. When in September, the victim was reunited with her family, Pakistan had faced global anger due to inaction.

