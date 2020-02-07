UNMISSABLE: Altaf Hussain Mellifluously Shames Pakistan For Persecuting Minorities

British-Pakistani politician and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain gave a befitting response on The Debate with Arnab Goswami exposing Pakistan's intent behind displaying posters which read 'Hindu baat se nahi, laat se maanta hai'. The line roughly translates to, 'Hindu does not understand the language of speech, but the language of violence (a kick)', and the posters were put up by a leader of the PTI party that is headed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Responding to this, Altaf Husain said (rather singing), "As I see it, the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Army does not understand the language of speech, but the language of violence and then lays its arms"