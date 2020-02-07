Union Budget
UNMISSABLE: Altaf Hussain Mellifluously Shames Pakistan For Persecuting Minorities

Pakistan News

British-Pakistani politician and founder of the MQM Altaf Hussain gave a befitting response on The Debate with Arnab Goswami exposing Pakistan

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

British-Pakistani politician and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain gave a befitting response on The Debate with Arnab Goswami exposing Pakistan's intent behind displaying posters which read 'Hindu baat se nahi, laat se maanta hai'. The line roughly translates to, 'Hindu does not understand the language of speech, but the language of violence (a kick)', and the posters were put up by a leader of the PTI party that is headed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan. 

Responding to this, Altaf Husain said (rather singing), "As I see it, the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Army does not understand the language of speech, but the language of violence and then lays its arms"

