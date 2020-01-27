Another Forced Conversion & Marriage In Pakistan: Hindu Bride Abducted, Forcibly Wed

In yet shocking incident, a Hindu girl in Pakistan was abducted during her wedding ceremony and was married off to a Muslim man after being converted to Islam, as per news agency ANI. The news agency reported that the girl is identified as Bharti Bai. The report claimed that she was abducted by a group of people during her marriage ceremony on Saturday in Hala, a city located in Matiari district in Sindh province. She was then married to Shah Rukh Gul.

The report also claimed that authorities have not taken any action against the abductors. It went on to allege that Police helped the men to abduct the girl. Earlier in the day, Akali dal leader Majinder Sirsa questioned the silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over another Hindu temple vandalisation. He tweeted the photos of vandalised scriptures and temple.

Forced conversion and Nankana Sahib attacked

On January 3, a video emerged of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the main leader of the mob is the brother of Mohammed Hassan - who was accused of kidnapping and forcibly converting a Sikh girl -Jagjit Kaur. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, in August, had shared a video of the grieving family telling how 18-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan.

On September 3, the victim was reunited with her family after Pakistan faced global anger due to inaction. Pakistan had claimed that Punjab's Nankana Sahib police had arrested eight people - including Hassan, in connection with the case. Despite being rescued, reports claim that Jagjit Kaur - now known as Ayesha refused to convert back to Sikhism.

