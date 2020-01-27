The Debate
The Debate
Temple Vandalised & Scriptures Desecrated In Pakistan's Sindh, Imran Khan Silent: SAD

Pakistan News

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa on Monday questioned the silence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, as another Hindu temple was vandalised in Sindh

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
majinder sirsa

Questioning the silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa on Monday posted a picture of a Hindu temple vandalised in the neighbouring country. He claimed that forced conversions are taking place on a daily basis in Pakistan. Quoting the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, he said that this is the second attack on a Hindu temple. informing about the attack, he said that some miscreants vandalised the Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Chachro, Tharparkar in Pakistan's Sindh.

Imran Khan breaks silence on Nankana Sahib attack; drags RSS, preaches 'zero-tolerance'

Shame: Pakistan PM Imran Khan forced to delete B'desh video he claimed was from UP

Nankana Sahib attacked

On January 3, a video emerged of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. 

Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on Nankana Sahib with a jibe, says 'bigotry knows no borders'

Forced conversion Pak Sikh girl

Meanwhile, the main leader of the mob is the brother of Mohammed Hassan - who was accused of kidnapping and forcibly converting a Sikh girl -Jagjit Kaur. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, in August, had shared a video of the grieving family telling how 18-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan. On September 3, the victim was reunited with her family after Pakistan faced global anger due to inaction.

Pakistan had claimed that Punjab's Nankana Sahib police had arrested eight people - including Hassan, in connection with the case. Despite being rescued, reports claim that Jagjit Kaur - now known as Ayesha refused to convert back to Sikhism.

READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks India with old B'desh video claiming it's from UP

Published:
COMMENT
