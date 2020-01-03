Shame: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Forced To Delete B'desh Video He Claimed Was From UP

After being fact-checked by the Uttar Pradesh police for publishing a fake video, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday deleted all the videos which he had claimed was 'proof of UP Police action against Muslims'. The UP Police had pointed out that his video was from a 2013 incident in Bangladesh. Furthermore, it pointed out the vests worn by the police bore the legend 'Rapid Action Batallion' and that the officers spoke Bengali as opposed to Hindi which is what UP residents generally speak. The MEA too fact-checked PM Imran Khan

UP police fact-checks, Imran Khan deletes tweet

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan tweeted a video from Bangladesh claiming it as scenes of violence on Muslims in India. The video posted by Pakistan Prime Minister clearly shows Police personnel wearing vest of Rapid Action Battalion, an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police. This comes at the backdrop of BJP leading a nationwide campaign in India for outreach on the recently amended citizenship law, and for quashing fake news on it.

Here are the deleted tweets

When the screengrab from the video was searched on Google, reports suggested that, on May 6, 2013, Dhaka witnessed a clash between protesters and police over the blasphemy law. The protest was organised by the group Hefazat-e Islam, demanding an anti-blasphemy law with provision for the death penalty. Khan had however pinned the blame on the Modi government.

Pakistan's fake news

This is not the first time that Pakistan has attempted to peddle fake news on an internal matter of India. When India abrogated Article 370 last year, the security forces categorically called out the fake news peddled by Pakistan including Imran Khan, who alleged that the Indian government had been targeting Kashmiris in the valley. After the revocation of Article 370 and integration of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted a video, claiming it to be from the Kashmir valley wherein a skirmish broke out between the Armed Forces and local residents.