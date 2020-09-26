Baloch & Sindhis Protest Outside UN Against Pakistan's Human Rights Violations

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) and the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Friday, held a joint protest outside the UN building at the Broken Chair in Geneva against Pakistan's human rights violations. The protest was conducted during the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against the institutionalised state violence and other forms of socio-economic and political suppression of the Baloch and Sindhi people by the Pakistan military.

Human Rights defenders from various nationalities including Pashtuns and Kashmiris participated in the protest and expressed solidarity with the Baloch and Sindhis. These supporters also suffer at the hands of the military establishment of Pakistan.

READ | Police block route of protesters in Louisville

Switzerland: Baloch Human Rights Council & World Sindhi Congress held a joint protest outside the UN building at the Broken Chair in Geneva during 45th session of UNHRC against 'state violence' & 'forceful disappearance' of Baloch people in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/CV5Ab86KYS — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

READ | Belarus authorities detain top opposition leader's lawyer amid anti-government protests

Protestors demand UN intervention

The protestors called the United Nations and the International community to intervene in the matter and to live up to their mandate and commitments without any hindrance and political pressures and make Pakistan which is a signatory to various human rights instruments to end its genocidal policies in Balochistan and Sindh.



The protestors raised slogans like "Stop Abducting Baloch People", "Pakistan Stop Baloch Genocide", "Stop Abducting Sindhi People". They also displayed different roller banners highlighting the various violations of human rights in Balochistan and Sindh by Pakistan. "The perpetrators of crimes against humanity in Balochistan must be tried in the International court of justice" one of the protest banners read.



A memorandum documenting some of the major human rights issues requiring urgent attention was also submitted to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights by the BHRC representatives, following the protest.

The protest was led by the Secretary-General of the BHRC, Samad Baloch, and those who addressed the protest included the Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress (WSC) Dr. Lakhu Luhana, Kaihan Mashriqwala leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Italy and a human rights defender Anila Gulzar.

READ | Egyptian police disperse rare, small protests; 10 arrested

READ | Kentucky lawmaker arrested during protests in Taylor case

(With inputs from ANI)