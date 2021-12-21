Centre Cracks Down On Fake News; Blocks Pakistan Channels For Anti-India Propaganda

In a massive crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored fake news, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked 20 YouTube Channels and two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda. According to the Ministry, the Pakistan-coordinated disinformation operation was actively spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects such as Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

These channels were identified in a closely-coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the Ministry. In two separate orders – one for 20 YouTube channels directing YouTube, and the other for two news websites, the Government has now requested the Department of Telecom to direct internet service providers for blocking the news channels/portals.

"The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels," said the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in a press release.

Disruption of Elections also on agenda: Centre

The Centre further stated that over the last year, the Pak-sponsored YouTube channels were posting contentious content on issues such as the farmers’ protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in a bid to 'incite the minorities' against the Government of India. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

It also observed that most of the content pertains to subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security and are factually incorrect, and are being mainly posted from Pakistan as a coordinated disinformation network (as in the case of Naya Pakistan Group) against India.

"The Ministry has acted to secure the information space in India, and utilised emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021,'' as per a statement, adding that the action had been taken under the provisions to block content in case of emergency.

Image: PTI, PIB, AP