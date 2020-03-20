Shoaib Akhtar Recalls His Relationship With Late Pakistan Coach Bob Woolmer; Read

English cricketer and coach Bob Woolmer's death shocked the Pakistan cricket team in the middle of the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. Bob Woolmer died one day after the Pakistan team was knocked out of the World Cup and was found in his hotel room under questionable circumstances. A heavy investigation was done to probe the reason behind Woolmer's death and to this day, it is unclear whether the Bob Woolmer death was under natural circumstances. Woolmer passed away on March 18, 2007.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistani businessman for delaying tournament's suspension

Shoaib Akhtar talks about relationship with Bob Woolmer

On the 13th death anniversary of Bob Woolmer, Shoaib Akhtar uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he talked about the late coach's impact on his life. He talked about how Woolmer used to not get well along with him as someone had told the Englishman that Akhtar was a trouble-maker. Ideological differences did not help them either as Akhtar believed in individual performances while Woolmer believed in a team effort. Akhtar then turned his form around and won Pakistan some crucial matches, helping Woolmer and him develop a deeper bond. Eventually, Woolmer and Akhtar became good friends and often spent late nights together as Akhtar counselled the coach after he had misunderstandings with then-captain Inzamam ul Haq.

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel slams Shoaib Akhtar's motormouth rant against the Chinese amid Coronavirus

Shoaib Akhtar reflects on Bob Woolmer death

Shoaib Akhtar talked about the last time he met Bob Woolmer before the coach left for West Indies along with the Pakistan World Cup team in 2007. Akhtar was unsure of his strength to play for Pakistan in that World Cup and had chosen to sit out, much to the disappointment of Woolmer. Akhtar reminisced on how Woolmer told the pacer he'd be missed by the coach during Pakistan's World Cup campaign. Akhtar then mentioned how the news of the Bob Woolmer death came to him and had shook him to the core. Shoaib Akhtar also credited the former Pakistan coach for investing in young talents whose full potential Bob Woolmer could never witness. The reason behind the Bob Woolmer death remains a mystery to this day.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar claims PCB needs to learn from BCCI about making ex-players administrators

Shoaib Akhtar stats: One of Pakistan Cricket's most lethal bowlers

Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the 'Rawalpindi Express', was lethal in the time that he spent with the Pakistan cricket team. In the 162 ODIs he played for Pakistan, Akhtar took 247 wickets. He also has 178 Test wickets to his name.

ALSO READ | Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar's comic Twitter banter makes fans nostalgic of the 90s