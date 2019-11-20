“Dehli” For Delhi Misspelling Exposes Pakistan’s Fake News Factory

A mistake in the spelling of Delhi by the fake news factory of Pakistan caught their lie once again and exposed them to the world. Pakistani social media is abuzz with a fake death certificate allegedly of a former officer of the Pakistan army, who according to Pakistani fake news factory was in the custody of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Fake news factory in Pakistan

In 2017, Pakistan fake news factory planted news in Pakistani media that Lt Colonel Mohammad Habib (retd) of the Pakistani army had gone missing from the Lumnini area of Nepal where he had gone to meet someone in connection with a post-retirement job. The fake news that was initially circulated in the Pakistani WhatsApp groups was soon picked up by the Pakistani media outlets and Indian intelligence agencies were being blamed behind the “kidnapping” of the Lt Col Habib (retd). The fake news of Habib’s kidnapping coincided with the Pakistani military court sentencing Indian businessman and former Naval officer Kulbushan Jadhav who was kidnapped from Iran and handed over to the Pakistani army. Pakistan had falsely blamed Jadhav in “terrorism case” and a violating all norms a Pakistan military court sentenced him to death.

About the fake certificate

Now the social media used in Pakistani most of whom are working for Pakistani ISPR are sharing the fake death certificate allegedly issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and say the Indian National Kulbushan Jadav should also meet the same fate. However, the so-called death certificate has glaring discrepancies, the first and the foremost being that Delhi has been spelt as “Dehli”. While it says that the place of death is NIA Headquarters Dehli (DCP Special Cell), but it seems that the one who made the fake death certificate wasn’t aware that DCP Special Cell and NIA headquarters are two different things.

The sources in the security establishment said that it’s a psy operation that has been launched by the Pakistani intelligence agency, as the Lt Col in question was living in Pakistan. “Pakistan deliberately is spreading the fake news about the death of the so-called officer, just to build a case for Kulbushan Jadav. They want to bargain on Kulbushan Jadav, but India has no information about this so-called officer of the Pakistani army” a security officer told Republic.

