European Aviation Safety Agency Asks Member States To Suspend Pakistan Pilots License

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) notified all Third Country Operators (TCO) on Tuesday, July 7 against possible fraud related to pilot licenses issued in Pakistan. As per the European agency, approximately 40 percent of all airline pilot licenses issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) are either “falsified” or not compliant with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Read: India Allows 82 Pakistanis Stranded Due To COVID Lockdown To Travel Home Via Wagah Border

'Grave safety concern'

Calling it a “grave safety concern”, EASA recommended airlines not to schedule flights with pilots holding a license from PCAA under the TCO authorisation.



Read: Pakistan's Waqar Younis Lauds MS Dhoni, Says 'Ganguly Started It, Dhoni Took It Ahead'

The agency also shared measures taken in relation to “alleged irregularities” concerning pilot licenses issued by Pakistan authorities. As per EASA, all aviation authorities of the 32 EASA member states are recommended to consider the suspension of validation issued against Pakistani licenses.

In addition, they are also suggested to notify the EASA recommendation to PCAA. The agency also asserted that if the organisations currently employ pilots holding validated Pakistani license, they should share the details of the same with the EASA.

Read: Pakistan-origin Men Arrested In US On Charges Of Bank Fraud

Read: Pakistan Approves USD 1.5 Billion Deal With China In PoK To Set Up Hydropower Project

Representative image