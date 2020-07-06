India Allows 82 Pakistanis Stranded Due To COVID Lockdown To Travel Home Via Wagah Border

After Pakistan allowed repatriation of 748 stranded Indians due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, India on Monday, accepted Pakistan's request for the repatriation of 82 Pakistani nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 crisis. The Pakistani citizens are stuck in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. MEA has instructed DGs of all concerned states to facilitate their travel to Attari so that they can cross to Pakistan via Wagah Border on July 9.

Vande Bharat Mission: Over 5L Indians returned home under biggest repatriation exercise

India repatriates 82 stranded Pakistanis

Air India to operate 36 flights between India, USA under Vande Bharat Mission

Pakistan repatriates 748 Indians

On June 19, Pakistan government issued an order allowing repatriation of 748 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 lockdown, allowing them to pass to India via the Wagah border on June 25,26 and 27. The order stated that the Indians will be sent in three batches with the first two comprising of 250 individuals each, while the last batch comprising of 248 individuals. While most of the listed Indians have crossed over to India, Pakistan stated that 114 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan will cross the Attari-Wagah border on 9th July.

Pakistan govt allows repatriation of 748 stranded Indians from June 25 via Wagah border

India's Vande Bharat

On May 7, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid Coronavirus global lockdown via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. Till date, around 5,03,990 stranded Indians from 137 countries Indians have returned to India from abroad via Vande Bharat, as per MEA As per the release, Kerala welcomed the largest number of Indians (94,085), followed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. The largest number of stranded Indians who returned under Vande Bharat Mission are from UAE (57,305), followed by Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and USA.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi crosses 1-lakh mark; India's tally stands at 6,97,413

The Vande Bharat mission undertook 860 Air India flights; 1,256 charter flights and eight naval ships. The number of stranded Indians returned by Air India were 1,64,121; the Indian Navy evacuated 3,987 in 8 ships from Maldives, Iran and Colombo. Chartered flights transported 2,30,832 passengers and foreign carriers evacuated 3,969; and about 60 air ambulances were operated under the mission. Regular International flights have been cancelled till July 30 with the Centre considering opening flights on case to case basis.