French Envoy Questions Pakistan's Commitment Towards The FATF

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain has raised doubts over Pakistan's commitment towards the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on December 16. Lenain told the media that there is a need to keep up pressure on the country. Moreover, Pakistan has also been warned of being put in the FATF's blacklist since it's been in the grey list for quite a long time. The Greylist deadline was extended until February 2020 by the Paris-based international terror financing watchdog. If Islamabad did not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27 of FATF, it will be blacklisted.

"Nobody can say Pakistan is fulfilling its commitment and there is a need to keep up pressure on the country. Let us see in February if Pakistan has taken steps (to fulfill its commitment)," said Lenain in a response to a question on whether France thinks that Pakistan fulfilled its commitment.

Lenain's stance on India's CAB

Lenain was asked by the reporters about his stance on India's amended Citizenship Act. To this Lenain said that India is a democracy and when there are conflicts in views of people they can approach institutions like the Supreme Court which can competently take a decision. France has put up an advisory on visiting northeast India in view of the recent protests in the region. Reasoning with the advisory, Lenain said that it was a "standard advisory" that is issued whenever there is news of demonstrations.

"I don't think it is apt for any country to comment on the domestic matter of India. We believe in freedom of religion and it is not for us to comment on the matter. We don't demarche or make public comments because it is an internal matter," Lenain said.

Controlling the Indo-Pacific

Lenain also sought cooperation with India in the Indo-Pacific region, saying it is a "very big priority" of France to work on the whole matter. He also focussed on further cooperation to enhance maritime security with India. France, India and other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region. "We should keep Indo-Pacific as an open format it is not restricted to anybody and will work on the pragmatic basis", Lenain said.

Lenain hopes for deeper cooperation

The French Envoy also hoped for improved investment between the countries citing direct French investment in India. He claimed that the French companies are very good solutions for challenges that India is facing. Lenain also hopes for more one-to-one contacts amongst the people of both countries. "We want to talk to the future generations and connect with them especially in a country which has such a young population. We also want to invite more tourists from India. We are one of the few countries that issue visas within 48 hours," he said. The French envoy also mentioned the facilitation of student exchange programs. "Right now, we have 10,000 students from India but that is much under our potential. We have a huge potential to increase this number. Most of the curriculum of business and engineering is in English so don't worry about the language. It is not a barrier," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)