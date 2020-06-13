Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for COVID-19. His son, Kasim Gilani announced that the test results came positive for his father while placing the blame on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for putting him in danger. Yousuf Raza Gilani had attended the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hearing on June 11 and according to Pakistani media, he had requested for a permanent exemption from personal appearance at the court citing the surge of COVID-19 cases among the lawmakers.

Yousuf had to attend the hearing in Rawalpindi in reference that accused him along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on accepting expensive gifts and luxurious vehicles from Toshakhana. It was filed back on March 2 and NAB reference alleged that Gilani had facilitated the exchange of cars for Zardari and Sharif who paid only 15 per cent of the price of the vehicles.

Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive. pic.twitter.com/VxiEXFOkZA — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) June 13, 2020

Coronavirus among Pakistani leaders

Just recently, the leader of Pakistan’s opposition party PML-N and Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for the fatal disease. According to reports, he has now quarantined himself at home. This had come after President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and the member of Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman also revealed he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Moreover, other politicians in the country who have tested positive of COVID-19 include Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, the country has publicly reported 132,405 cases of coronavirus infections with at least 2,551 deaths.

