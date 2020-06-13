Ranvir Shorey Fumes At Pakistan Violating Ceasefire In Uri, Tweets Expressing Anger

As the news of the firing in Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir from across the border made headlines, Ranvir Shorey was among those who expressed his anger at the Pakistani troops.

Reacting to a Twitter video of the shelling, with visuals and noise of the firing, Ranvir vented out, calling them ‘Pakistan backed Islamic jihadis’. The actor accused the attackers of ‘laying to waste’ ‘inch by inch’, ‘murder by murder’, the ‘beautiful land’ and people of Kashmir. The Angrezi Medium star also did not mince his words in using the hashtag ‘Free Kashmir from Jihad.’

Here’s the tweet

Inch by inch, murder by murder, Pakistan backed Islamic jihadis are laying to waste the beautiful land and people of Kashmir. #FreeKashmirFromJihad https://t.co/JoKfKeCmIC — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 12, 2020

The indiscriminate firing of mortar shells and bullets from Pakistan Army started at 10 am on Friday. The attack led to the deaths of two, a 30-year-old woman and one teenager. With not just defence posts, but also residential areas being targeted, twelve families were evacuated to nearby areas. As per sources, some of the children in the area were taken to underground bunkers. The Indian forces too retaliated and the exchange of firing was underway when the videos and reports had surfaced on Friday.

Another incident in Kashmir earlier this week had got the anger of Bollywood celebrities. The death of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was condemned with heated words by Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and Ashoke Pandit.

"Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to the state. Their land should be rightfully be handed over. Justice should be served and Ajay Pandita's sacrifice shouldn't go waste," Kangana had said. Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/5TnLpABOh2

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. According to the police, the terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, at around 6 pm, leaving him critically wounded.

