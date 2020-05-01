Imran Khan In Covid Scare Again As Pakistan Speaker Tests Positive; Met PM On April 24

As Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser tested positive of the novel coronavirus, threat of Prime Minister Imran Khan being infected has once again arisen. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat took to Twitter and said that Imran Khan met Qaiser on April 24, which is incidentally two days after Imran Khan's Covid test result were out.

The speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, along with his son and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus. Qaiser last met PM on April 24. pic.twitter.com/r2glu6aHiB — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 30, 2020

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker test positive

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is the latest politician and third Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) leader to test positive for COVID-19 that has infected 16,353 people across Pakistan, according to Dawn. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Asad Qaiser, as well as his son and daughter, have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

میرا کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے۔ میں نے خود کو اپنے گھر میں قرنطینہ کر لیا ہے۔ میری پوری قوم سے درخواست ہے کہ وہ احتیاط کریں۔

دعا کی درخواست ہے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 30, 2020

Imran Khan tested negative

On April 22, Imran Khan's Covid test result arrived and he tested negative for the novel coronavirus. This came a day after it emerged that Faisal Edhi with whom Khan had interacted on April 15 had been confirmed as a positive COVID-19 patient. Khan's test report was confirmed by Dr.Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to the Pakistan PM on Health. Earlier, reports indicated that Imran Khan's family members also tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

Faisal Edhi had presented a cheque worth 1 crore Pakistani rupees to Khan in Islamabad in his capacity as the head of the Edhi Foundation, which is the country's largest charity foundation. Reportedly, he developed COVID-19 symptoms soon after visiting Islamabad. Though these symptoms subsided after 4 days, he insisted on getting tested as he had been on the ground working with novel Coronavirus patients. Currently, he is in isolation at a hospital in Islamabad.

