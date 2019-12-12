'Litmus Test' For Imran Khan: Netizens Slam Pak PM For Inaction Against 'Badmash' Nephew

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew - Hassan Khan Niazi on Wednesday, was spotted along with a group of lawyers who were vandalising a police car in Lahore. Niazi, a lawyer by profession, accompanied a group of black and white coat-clad men who were seen allegedly attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore. The attack was a part of the ongoing clash between lawyers and doctors of the aforesaid hospital. However, there has been no action against Khan’s nephew so far. This has evoked a series of reactions from people on social media who called it a litmus test for his government. Khan is already facing allegations of being vindictive towards the opposition and for mishandling the economy.

Here are some of the netizen reactions:

Lawyers? Yes, but also terrorists.



Will they get a slap on the wrist and be released since the nephew of the Prime Minister was actively involved in destroying public property? The litmus test for this govt. @ImranKhanPTI your move. pic.twitter.com/448PVW6xva — ایمان زینب (@ImaanZHazir) December 12, 2019

Mr Hassan Niazi @HniaziISF . This is you on a video, destroying a police van. It’s time to remove Human Rights activist from your bio and write “Ghunda Badmash” . @ImranKhanPTI pls take a good look at your nephew.

pic.twitter.com/ywdBhjaYBf — Super Maan (@ZameerMaan) December 11, 2019

Ek Nahi 2 Naya Pakistan because he is Hassan Niazi? Graduated from London? Once arrested in London as well for attacking a political leader. Nephew of PM can attack police, hospital staff, doctors and heart patients Patients. pic.twitter.com/roWnrpFdjS — Abdullah Cheema (@AB_cheema) December 12, 2019

You can't reign in your own nephew. You have the guts arrogance stupidity foolishness etc to talk about our internal matters mind your business and by opening your mouth you are exhibiting your ignorance and making a big fool of yourself. We have many here don't want one more — N Raama Prasad (@NRaamaprasad) December 12, 2019

