'Litmus Test' For Imran Khan: Netizens Slam Pak PM For Inaction Against 'Badmash' Nephew

Pakistan News

The inaction of police in the case of Pakistan PM Imran Khan's nephew vandalising a police car evoked a series of negative reactions from people on social media

Updated On:
Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew - Hassan Khan Niazi on Wednesday, was spotted along with a group of lawyers who were vandalising a police car in Lahore. Niazi, a lawyer by profession, accompanied a group of black and white coat-clad men who were seen allegedly attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore. The attack was a part of the ongoing clash between lawyers and doctors of the aforesaid hospital. However, there has been no action against Khan’s nephew so far. This has evoked a series of reactions from people on social media who called it a litmus test for his government. Khan is already facing allegations of being vindictive towards the opposition and for mishandling the economy. 

Read: SHOCKING: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Nephew Caught Red-handed Vandalising A Police Car

Here are some of the netizen reactions:

Read: 'My House, My Choice': Adnan Sami Demolishes Pak PM Imran Khan Over CAB, Expletives In Tow

Read: Muhajirs Attacked And Targeted In Pakistan, PM Imran Khan Spews Anti-India Bile On CAB

Read: Pakistan: Lifeline For Imran Khan; ADB To Lend Debt-struck Cash-strapped Pak $1.3 Billion

Published:
