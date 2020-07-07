Imran Khan's Party Suspends Senior Party Leader Uzma After 'Jinns' Remark On Pak PM's Wife

Shortly after her comments against Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday expelled senior leader Uzma Kardar from their party. In a leaked audiotape which went viral last week, the Punjab Assembly member was heard passing controversial statements against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Claiming that she possesses 'Jinns,' Uzma Kardar alleged that Imran's wife has 'great influence' in deciding the matters of the Pakistan Cabinet, including the postings of senior officials. She was also heard saying that Bushra Bibi actively controls Imran Khan barring people from meeting him or approaching him directly.

Uzma Kardar also strongly condemned the increasing role of the military in the government matters. The PTI in an official statement gave a short reason for her expulsion citing "violation of discipline" as the primary reason. It, however, failed to provide any other substantial reason for her expulsion.

Earlier the ruling party had asked her to appear before a meeting of the party's discipline committee on June 17, however, she allegedly failed to show up due to her husband contracting the Coronavirus.

Read: Pakistan Approves USD 1.5 Billion Deal With China In PoK To Set Up Hydropower Project

Read: Pakistan Health Minister Zafar Mirza Tests Positive For COVID-19, Isolates Himself At Home

Pak Health Min tests positive

Meanwhile, State Minister of Health of Pakistan, Zafar Mirza was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Mirza who was formerly the Director Health System for World Health Organization (WHO) has taken to Twitter to inform about him testing positive for the deadly virus. Having mild symptoms, mirza said he has isolated himself after his test result came out positive. This comes just days after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi testing COVID positive.

Pakistan has been witnessing a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases as the COVID-19 count of the country stands at 2,31,818 with a death toll to 4,762 according to John Hopkins University COVID tracker.

Read: PIA To Beg EU To Suspend Ban On Its Flights After Pakistan Pilots Emerge Frauds En Masse

Read: India Allows 82 Pakistanis Stranded Due To COVID Lockdown To Travel Home Via Wagah Border