Imran Khan Cluelessly Welcomes Students Back A Day Before Pak Schools Open; Covers Tracks

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday committed a blunder after he tweeted welcoming students back to school, a day before schools reopen in Pakistan.

"Today we welcome millions of children back to school," he said at roughly 8 am on Monday morning. "It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on COVID19," he added.

An hour later he took down the tweet and put out a new one saying, "Tomorrow we welcome millions of children back to school." Imran Khan also removed the 'SafeAtSchool' hashtag from his new tweet.

When your principal doesn't know when the school reopens. pic.twitter.com/pL1Eu6CjTq — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 14, 2020

Netizens react

Like how the #safeatschool hashtag is conveniently removed from the revised tweet. 😂😂 — Samskara (@averagekind) September 14, 2020

Bushra Bibi's helpful advice made that correction happen! — Sanjay Vishwakarma (@SanjayVW) September 14, 2020

As schools re-open in the country, on the COVID-19 front, Pakistan reported 526 new coronavirus infections on Sunday as the cases reached the 3,01,481, the health ministry said. The country recorded six fresh COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,379. As per the Ministry of National Health Services, 534 patients are in critical condition.

