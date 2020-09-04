Imran Khan's Top Aide, Asim Bajwa Resigns After Allegations Of Corruption; Denies Charges

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced his resignation on Thursday after he refuted charges of corruption against him, in a letter he posted on Twitter. Pakistani media reported of him saying that he is stepping down as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan, on information and broadcasting. According to reports, he said in an interview on Thursday that he will submit his resignation to the prime minister on Friday.

"I decided to put all my energies into CPEC because we thought that a lot of focus is currently needed on the CPEC Authority," Bajwa said as quoted by The Dawn. Taking to Twitter he said in a four-page letter that "false and incorrect" allegations have been made against him and his family for assets concealment.

I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family.Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed.I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity. pic.twitter.com/j185UoGhx1 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 3, 2020

Investigative report alleges corruption

This comes after an investigative report by Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani which alleged that Bajwa and his family members had properties and business worth of millions in Pakistan and abroad.

"If one were to look at the actual figures, the inescapable conclusion would be that the news item has been spread with a view to malign my reputation," he said in his letter.

According to the investigative report, Bajwa's brothers, wife and two sons own a business empire with 99 companies in four countries. The family also owned a pizza franchise 133 restaurants worth an estimated USD 39.9 million, the report alleged. Bajwa, however, said, it has been documented and not kept hidden.

Bajwa debunked all the allegations and mentioned that some of his companies have been dormant since their establishment and never did any business.

"It has been alleged that one of my sons had owned a company by name of Scion Builders and Estates (Pvt) Ltd, which has been registered in the SECP. It may be stated that this company has never done any business and same is dormant since inception," he said in his letter.

"It has been alleged that one of my business entity by the name of Krypton was brought about by one of my sons which dealt with mines and minerals and was registered at the time I was posted in Balochistan. Unfortunately, none has bothered to find out that said business entity is registered as a sole proprietorship in FBR in 2019 but it has always been dormant and has not done any business. It has never opened a bank account or obtained a lease," Bajwa's letter read.

