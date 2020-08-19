Pakistan FM Qureshi Accused Of Slapping PM Imran Khan's Principal Secy In Fresh Shambles

In a new turn of events in Pakistan politics, the country's Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has allegedly slapped Prime Minister Imran Khan's Principal Secretary Azam Khan.

According to Pakistani media reports, Qureshi wanted to meet Imran Khan and was apparently stopped by the principal secretary at the PM's office after which an exchange of bitter words occurred leading to Qureshi slapping the principal secretary, as per reports in Pakistani media.

Media reports also state that Azam Khan stopped Qureshi as Imran Khan was in a meeting, while Qureshi apprised the principal secretary about the PM inviting him over on the occasion of completing two years of his term. However, Azam Khan asserted that he had no such direction from the PM to let Qureshi in, sparking a heated exchange of words leading to Qureshi slapping.

Pakistani Media Channel BOL News had aired the content related to the incident, following which, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has called it unsolicited news and issued a show-cause notice to News Channel

Calling it "false, fabricated and defamatory" PEMRA has issued show cause notice to BOL News for airing content re foreign minister slapping PM's principal secretary. pic.twitter.com/dL5lLTIxdr — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 18, 2020

READ | Pakistan Tries To Ease Strained Ties With Saudi After Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Threat

READ | Neighbours Of Pakistan PM Imran Khan Looted; Thieves Make Away With Rs 1.3 Cr Valuables

Qureshi likely to be replaced

There have been reports of Qureshi likely to be removed from the post of the foreign minister as the Pakistan Government is trying its best to mend its strained relations with Saudi Arabia. Reports also add that Qureshi would be replaced by the human rights minister Shireen Mazari. This meeting comes in view of the decade-long friendly relations between the two countries getting strained after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued a threatening statement to Saudi Arabia which refused to take steps against India over the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir.

Qureshi in an interview had issued a warning against Saudi Arabia over organising a meeting of the Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir in early February 2020. As Saudi Arabia had maintained silence on the Kashmir issue, he had said in an interview that Pakistan would be "compelled to convene a meeting of Islamic countries who would support Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir"

Swayed by his emotions, he said Pakistan is ready to shed their blood for Mecca and Madina, Saudi Arabia also needs to play a leading role on the issue of Kashmir.

"If they (Saudi Arabia) are not willing to play that role, I would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to go ahead with or without Saudi Arabia", he went on to say even when Pakistan thrives on the mercy and alms from these countries.

However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), another prominent member of the OIC had snubbed Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, which had pained Qureshi.

Saudi Arabia in November 2018 had announced a $6.2 billion package for Pakistan including a total of $3 billion in loans and an oil credit facility amounting to $3.2 billion.

However, Qureshi's threat cost heavily to Pakistan as Saudi retaliated by saying that Pakistan will not be given loans and oil supply and it was humiliated and made to pay back $1 billion to Saudi Arabia.

READ | Pakistan Ship Captain Rescued By Indian Coast Guard Returns Home Via Attari-Wagah Border

READ | "I Can Walk There Now": Delusions Of Pakistan's 'Kashmir Minister' Shock Interviewer