Imran Khan's 'Kashmir Affairs' Min makes A Right-royal Fool Of Himself On Pak TV; Trolled

The ‘great’ knowledge of history among the Pakistan cabinet ministers was revealed in an interview on Thursday, which showed the country's so-called Kashmir Affairs Minister share some "historical" facts about the Siachen war.

In a TV interview with a Pakistani news channel on the Kashmir border issue, Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was asked, “When was Siachen captured?” to which he replied, “I think it happened sometime after 1976 or 1978.” Putting on a serious face, the journalist then corrected him saying, “It happened in 1984.” A video of this conversation has gone viral on social media. The correct answer, however, is never.

Unknown historical facts on Siachen.

pic.twitter.com/CNrvQmEs4M — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 5, 2020

Talks about ‘pressurising’ India

The Pakistani Minister for Kashmir Affairs was having an intense debate on the channel, where he repeatedly stressed on ‘pressurising’ India with the help of UNSC in order to ‘reacquire Kashmir’. However, his knowledge of history between the two countries reveals his capability of making statements on the age-old border dispute or claiming sovereignty over the region.

As soon as the video landed on Twitter, netizens from India, as well as Pakistan, trolled the minister for his knowledge about the momentous Siachen war - that ended with Indian troops snatching control of the northern glacier after beating Islamabad. While some lauded his confidence while making such an erroneous statement, others mocked him for talking about recapturing Kashmir with such poor knowledge to history and geography.

Ali Amin Gandapur last spotted at LoC. pic.twitter.com/XzxXKEjW07 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 5, 2020

Itna confident kahase latey he 🤣🤣 — MĕčhăňičăL MøńśtéŘ 🚩 (@AmitxinAaron) August 5, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣....by the way ,,,,His rowdy behaviour is fit for villainous role in Bollywood.... — Setum Menge (@1994Menge) August 5, 2020

@AliAminKhanPTI doesn’t know the history or geography but will “pressurise” & take Kashmir ! 🤣



how ? by releasing new maps in public ? like Nepal did ?

🔔 farak padta hai !



this is how good these ruffian turned ministers of @ImranKhanPTI are 💁🏻‍♂️#PKMKB #NayaPakistan 😝 https://t.co/tqSUn0wi0B — Raj 🇮🇳 (@IMRaj1984) August 6, 2020

Gandapur rocks - the Pak minister in charge for Kashmir 😜 https://t.co/BZRKMUXZNg — Kautilya_Uvacha (@Yogakshema_) August 5, 2020

The great knowledge of their cabinet ministers https://t.co/ME95DS896a — अमित सक्सेना (@saksena_amit) August 6, 2020

