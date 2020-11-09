Imran Khan's Minister Slammed For Sexist Remarks Objectifying Maryam Nawaz, 'beauty' Claim

In a highly misogynist and shameful remark targeted at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistani Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur first objectified Maryam Nawaz and then said her "beauty" was due to several "surgeries she got using taxpayers' money".

"She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well -- she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif's two governments, using your tax money to fix herself," Gandapur said while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar, as quoted by Pakistani media reports.

'Rotten system's rotten minister'

Soon, the Imran Khan's minister's sexist remarks drew widespread criticism from the Opposition as well as the public. PML-N's Rana Sanullah said that the "selected lot" is in fear of an "unarmed girl". "A single girl has shaken the entire vote-stealing government," he said, adding that one can expect this "dirty mentality" from a "rotten system's rotten minister". "To (make) personal attacks is proof of their political failure and moral bankruptcy," Sanullah said further.

Punjab PML-N information secretary Azma Bokhari said that Mr Gandapur’s presence in parliament was an “insult to it”. Ministers were using this kind of language following in the footsteps of their leader Imran Khan, she alleged. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman termed the remarks “foolish and insulting”. “Gandapur’s remarks are insulting. His presence in GB during the polls is a violation of the election’s code of conduct,” she said.

Earlier, PM Khan said Maryam Nawaz was also openly accusing the Army of interfering in politics. She was taking advantage of being a woman because women were given respect in Pakistan, he added. “Nawaz Sharif and his sons cannot dare attack the Pakistan Army in the country and this is why they have fled abroad. Since Maryam Nawaz knows that we will not send her behind bars because she is a woman, she has started spewing venom against the Army,” the premier had said while addressing a rally in Swat.

Pakistan social media slams the minister

According to ANI, social media in Pakistan too did not spare the Federal minister, terming him a "disgrace". "How do people tolerate Amin Gandapur?" tweeted one user, while another tweeted that the minister must be ashamed of himself."

I still couldn't understand why Ali Amin Gandapur was chosen to be the face of PTI for GB Election Compaign. https://t.co/OIHYR1mDEW — Omar (@Omarakhtar007) November 7, 2020

#Shame #Shame #Shame

Ali Amin Gandapur, a Federal Minister objectifies Maryam Nawaz. Disgusting and misogynist remarks. What a disgrace PTI has chosen for itself. Will Minister of Human Rights @ShireenMazari1 at least condemn this? https://t.co/cx3CZYKl4h — 𝐒𝐔𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐋 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐍 (@suhailawan) November 7, 2020

How do people tolerate Amin Gandapur? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Dr Fouzia Sadiq (@DrFouziaSadiq) November 7, 2020

