Imran Khan's 'fake Govt' Is About To End, Says Maryam Nawaz In Gilgit 'election' Campaign

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that PM Imran Khan's days were numbered while claiming that his "fake government" is about to end. On Sunday, Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam was addressing an election rally in Chilas, where she said that the 'turncoats' should also be shown the way home, the days of 'fake rulers' have been numbered and the last push would be made on November 15, according to Dunya News.

Thank you Chilas 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/man4Ip4Z2p — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 8, 2020

The PML-N vice-president also alleged that rigging of votes was taking place even before the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and that people should protect their votes and prevent them from being stolen. She added that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are as strong as the mountains of Himalayas, and the people here have always supported the party in good and bad times. She claimed that development projects and the roads that pass through the area have been built during the PML-N era.

Pakistan to illegally conduct elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan had earlier announced that they will hold elections to the Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15. Following that, the Imran Khan government had announced granting provisional province status to the region, which was not received well by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who have protested against Islamabad's decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan. India has repeatedly implored Islamabad to vacate the illegally occupied Indian territory of Gilgit Baltistan.

READ | Memorandum supporting Arnab Goswami submitted to President of India by veterans & citizens

READ | After Arnab expresses threat to life, Samyabrata Ray Goswami appeals for intervention

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Saturday slammed Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz for openly accusing the Army of interfering in politics. "She is taking advantage of being a woman because women are given respect in Pakistan," he said. "Nawaz Sharif and his sons cannot dare attack the Pakistan Army in the country and this is why they have fled abroad. Since Maryam Nawaz knows that we will not send her behind bars because she is a woman, she has started spewing venom against the Army," he said.

Khan said Pakistanis would never allow corrupt politicians to hurl allegations against the Army. Imran also lashed out at three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif, describing him as a "jackal" who is trying to create "rebellion" in the Army by accusing it of involvement in the country's politics and calling for a change in the military as well as the ISI leadership.

READ | Calling out the abhorrent fake news campaign against Arnab being moved to Taloja Jail

READ | 'My life is under threat, please tell the people': Arnab while being moved to Taloja jail

(With agency inputs)