'Naya' Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jumps To China's Defence As India Issues Stern Warning

Minutes after India issued a stern response China and Nepal amid the ongoing standoff with the Indian Armed Forces at the Line of Actual Control and the border dispute respectively, 'Naya' Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has jumped in defence of its 'all-weather friend' China. Taking to Twitter, Khan alleged that the current Modi regime in the country is becoming a "threat" to India's neighbour. "Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, and Pak threatened with false flag operation," he added.

'Modi govt a threat to India's neighbour'

The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi's Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India's neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2020

All this after illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India's minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens' status, but also threat to regional peace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2020

Another reason for Imran Khan to rant is that the Indian defence forces have left no stone unturned to crush the backbone of Pakistan terror camps, who have been trying to take advantage of the Pandemic crisis. In the last 45 days, India has successfully thwarted to all efforts by Pakistan to spread terrorism across the border. Imran Khan and his ministers routinely take to launching communally toned attacks against India

This attack by Imran Khan comes even as two ministers of the union government, Ravi Shankar Prasad and General VK Singh (Retd.) have hit out at China, with the former warning India's northeastern neighbour that none can stare back at Modi's India, and the latter attributing China's recent aggression to the Covid crisis and the international outcry Beijing is facing.

'No compromise to be made'

Meanwhile, as per ANI sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the present standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Moreover, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders.

While the Indian military believes in peace, it remains resolute when it comes to defending the territory, sources added. Contrary to some reports, frontline commanders were quick in their response and continue to hold their ground at the LAC.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service Chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated. Singh was briefed about India's response to the Chinese escalation along the LAC and the Ladakh sector. Thereafter, PM Modi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the CDS and the three Service chiefs.

READ | Trump says US to take action against China over Hong Kong issue by end of this week

READ | India, China try to defuse tension at the LAC, sources say ‘no compromise to be made’

China and India faceoff at LAC

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Speaking to the media on May 14, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines. Reportedly, he visited Ladakh last week to take stock of the operational situation.

READ | YouTube investigates automatic removal of comments critical of China's Communist Party

READ | Def Min Rajnath Singh chairs meet to review situation along LAC amid standoff with China

(With agency inputs)