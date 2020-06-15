Pak Releases Indian High Commission Officials Abducted In Islamabad Post India’s Demarche

In a major reprieve for India, Pakistan on Monday, has released the two junior officials from custody and handed them over to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, as per MEA sources. Earlier in the day, India demanded the return of the two officials who were allegedly in ISI custody, in the pretense of a 'hit-and-run' case. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) which had summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India, stated that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials, as per sources.

Pakistan releases Indian officials

MEA sources report that the demarche to the Pakistan CDA made clear that The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities. In response, Pakistan said it will release the officials. The two staffers had gone missing since 8:30 AM in the morning.

2 Indian High Commission staff go missing

Earlier in the day, two Indian High Commission staff members in Pakistan were reported to be missing since morning while on official work, as per sources at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. The MEA has taken up the issue with the Pakistan authorities. Pakistan media have reported that the two junior officials have been arrested over the charge of hit-and-run in Islamabad, which had left a person injured, but the officials were allegedly'abducted' and taken into ISI custody.

This comes just days after Indian High Commission staff including India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia were harassed by Pakistan ISI agents on their way home. The Pakistani intelligence service has also allegedly stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside the Indian diplomat's residence in an attempt to harass and intimidate him. Visuals of Pakistan agents tailing Ahluwalia's car have been accessed.

Pak officials apprehended for espionage

On May 30, two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by Indian law enforcement agencies for indulging in espionage activities. The two officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan were declared by the government as persona non grata and were made to leave the country within 24 hours. A third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan was allegedly involved in the espionage activity.

