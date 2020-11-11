Afghanistan Faced With 'multiple Forms Of Turmoil' but Peace Remains 'most Urgent': Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, November 10 said that the violence by the Taliban terrorist group remained high despite its promise to reduce attacks on civilians in the country. While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit through a video conference, the President asserted that Afghanistan is faced with 'multiple forms of turmoil' however peace remains 'most urgent and important priority' for the country.

'Violence by the Taliban has increased substantially'

Ghani also added that the regional and global framework is key to deal with all terror networks attempting to disrupt peace, progress and cooperation in the country.

"Unfortunately, not only the promised reduction of violence and comprehensive ceasefire has not been realized, but the violence by the Taliban has increased substantially. As respect for sovereignty is a cardinal principle of SCO, we ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," he said.

Since mid-September talks between a government delegation and the Taliban delegation have been going on in Doha but progress has been slow amid rising violence by the terror groups in the country. During his address, Ghani mentioned about Kabul University attack in which over 22 people were killed. Terming the attack as 'inhumane' he said "the attack is a symptom of a cult of violence and reliance on drug production and smuggling of our natural capital and cultural heritage as sources of funding that requires a reality check."

Adding further the president said Afghanistan is right at the centre of the untapped potential that could bring enhanced prosperity and peace to the region.

"By location, history outlook and choice, we are poised to provide a platform for regional and global cooperation, especially by connecting Central, South and West Asia to and from East Asia by land," he added.

This virtual conference was the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State held in the backdrop of significant regional and global developments. The meeting was attended by leaders of all eight member countries including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

(with ANI inputs) (Image-AP)