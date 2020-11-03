Kabul University Attack: President Ghani Vows Revenge, Warns 'wild Enemy Of Afghanistan'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has promised to take revenge after Islamic State terrorists killed 22 people in the Kabul University attack. According to Afghan authorities, three Islamic State terrorists stormed Kabul University campus on Monday as the varsity was hosting a book fair with the Iranian ambassador in attendance. The terrorists went on a shooting rampage, killing 22 people and injuring a hundred others, mostly students.

Ghani vows to take revenge

"I want to tell the wild enemy of Afghanistan, we will not remain silent," Ghani said in a televised address and was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Monday's attack on Kabul University was the second on an educational institute in two weeks since the October 24 suicide attack at an educational centre, which claimed the lives of 24 students.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, however, it said that only two gunmen were sent contrary to what Afghan authorities have been claiming. According to reports, the gunmen were killed by the Afghan security forces on the spot. Taliban reportedly denied any involvement and also condemned the attack on students.

The recent attack received widespread condemnation from all over the world, including the United Nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack saying India will continue to support Afghanistan in its brave battle against terrorism.

Afghanistan, which was already suffering in the hands of terror organizations such as the Taliban, Al Qaeda, etcetera, has seen a rapid rise of Islamic State in the recent past. The attack comes amid the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, where the warring sides are negotiating to end the 20-year-long war. It seems that violence in the country

(With inputs from AP)

