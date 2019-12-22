Karachi Bar Association Exposes Hypocrisy Of Pak Army & Govt Over Musharraf Death Sentence

The Imran Khan-led government and Pakistani Army continue to face flak over their support to former President Pervez Musharraf, who has been sentenced to death. The Karachi Bar Association on Saturday expressed its anguish over the statements of top ministers and the Army spokesperson on the Musharraf verdict. Pointing out the irony of the Army quoting constitutional provisions, it noted that the same institution had nothing to say about the suspension of the Constitution during Musharraf’s rule.

While acknowledging that the former President had the right to seek requisite remedies, the Bar Association demanded that Musharraf should be brought back to Pakistan. At the end of the resolution, it issued a commitment to stand for the supremacy of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Here is the Karachi Bar Association's press release:

Army slams Musharraf verdict

Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court on Tuesday for violating Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan and committing high treason. This pertained to his imposing emergency in November 2007. Within a few hours, the Army backed him completely and declared that he could never be a traitor. The Pakistani government has backed Musharraf and has decided not to oppose his appeal against the death sentence. Moreover, it decided to move the Supreme Judicial Council to seek the removal of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth for his alleged controversial remarks in the judgment. Earlier, the Pakistan Bar Council also condemned the Pakistani Army's reaction.

The Army statement read, "An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor.” It added, "The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of the fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual-specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste. Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

