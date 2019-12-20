Pakistan Bar Council Condemns Army's Reaction Amid Internal Tussle Over Musharraf Verdict

The ongoing tussle between the judiciary and the Army in Pakistan took another turn for the worse on Thursday. The Pakistan Bar Council openly condemned the remarks of the Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor for criticising the judgment of the Special Court which accorded the death penalty to former Army Chief and President Pervez Musharraf. The press release by the Bar Council states that the Army’s criticism amounted to contempt of court. In further embarrassment for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Council claimed that his government had been installed by the Army. To buttress this point, it cited that a similar tone and tenor of criticism had been adopted by both the government and the Army.

'Due legal process seems to have been ignored'

Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court on Tuesday for violating Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan and committing high treason. This pertained to his imposing emergency in November 2007. Within a few hours, the Army backed him completely and declared that he could never be a traitor. The Pakistani government has backed Musharraf and has decided not to oppose his appeal against the death sentence. Moreover, it decided to move the Supreme Judicial Council to seek the removal of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth for his alleged controversial remarks in the judgment.

The Army statement read, "An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor.” It added, "The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of the fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual-specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste. Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

