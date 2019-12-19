Watch:Pervez Musharraf Releases First Video Statement After Death Sentence In Treason Case

Former Pakistan army chief and ex-president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf said that he has been victimized. “Such a verdict is unprecedented. Neither the defendant has been heard nor his lawyer has been given a chance to speak,” said ailing Musharraf in a video recorded from a hospital bed in Dubai.

Musharraf who has been sentenced to death by Pakistan court said that he was ready to give his statement to special commission if they could come to record his statement, but that plea was also ignored, adding that this case was taken up because of the personal grudge of some people towards him.

Death sentence for suspending the constitution

The former President of Pakistan was awarded death sentence by Pakistan court for suspending the constitution and imposing emergency in a bid to prolong his rule in Pakistan. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif whom Musharraf had ousted in 1999 coup was elected as prime minister in 2013, Sharif initiated the treason trial against Musharraf in 2013 and in 2014 the former general was charged for treason. Musharraf traveled to Dubai in 2016 after the travel ban on him was lifted and then refused to return to Pakistan thereafter despite multiple orders to appear before the court.

Court has found the former military general and ex-president who is now living in self-exile, guilty for revoking the constitution and imposing military rule in Pakistan in November 2007. Musharraf had also imprisoned several judges and issued constitutional provisional orders to safeguard his dictatorship.

He has been sentenced for violating Article 6 of Pakistan constitution which states, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason”. The punishment for the violation is either a death sentence or life imprisonment. Musharraf has 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict for which he will have to return to Pakistan unless the court allows him to file the appeal from abroad.

