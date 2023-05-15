'London Plan Is Out': Imran Khan Claims Pak Government Plotting Crackdown On PTI

Pakistan's former Premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan inculpated the incumbent government in orchestrating what he calls the "London plan." In a string of tweets on Monday, Khan said that the plan is out in the open and it aims to humiliate him, imprison his wife Bushra begum and put some kind of a sedition law to use.

"So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years," Khan tweeted.

He also accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of carrying out an outright crackdown on PTI and wanting to ban the party, akin to the Awami League. "Then will follow complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)," he said.

Imran Khan slams Pak government in long Twitter rant

According to Khan, the ruling government has resorted to targetting PTI workers and citizens, and controlling mainstream media. "To ensure that there's is no public reaction, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled," the former PM said.

"And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police is mandhandling the women of the houses," he added.

Concluding his Twitter spree, Khan vowed to "fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood," stating that he would rather opt for death than be held in the shackles of "crooks." He also pledged to not bow to anyone, arguing that doing so would bring nothing but "humiliation and dismemberment" to future generations. "Countries where there is injustice and law of jungle prevails, don't survive for long," he warned.