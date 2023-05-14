Imran Khan Calls For A 'Freedom Protest', Says 'Pakistan Democracy Is At An All-time Low'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that the country’s democracy is at an “all-time low”. The cricketer-turned-politician spoke to Sky News after he secured bail from the Islamabad High Court on Thursday. In the interview with the British news outlet, Khan talked about the mayhem that erupted in the country following his arrest. On May 9, the PTI supremo was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. After his arrest, Khan’s supporters took to the streets of Pakistan and conducted multiple demonstrations. This in turn led to a riot-like situation across the country.

In the interview, Khan alleged that the current Pakistani administration is “petrified of elections” as they fear that PTI will win the elections. "Democracy is at an all-time low. The only hope we have is the judiciary," he said. “They (the government) have decided that the only way they will allow elections is if I am inside jail or killed,” he added. Khan made similar assertions during his address to the nation on Friday, in which he stated that the democracy in the country is “hanging by a thread”. “Today, our democracy is hanging by a thread and the judiciary can save it. This mafia is going all out in attacking the judiciary, so I first ask the nation to stand with our judiciary and Constitution,” the PTI chief proclaimed in his speech.

Khan calls for a nationwide ‘freedom protest’

A day after his assertive speech outside his Zaman Park residence, the cricketing legend called for a nationwide protest, which is touted as the “Freedom protest”. Khan’s party took to Twitter to give details about the protest. "Today, every citizen must come out peacefully in every city, every village and every street for the sake of their children’s future, for Haqeeqi Azadi Placard Title: True Freedom | Save the constitution, save Pakistan Sunday, May 14, 2023, 5 pm #آئین_بچاؤ_پاکستان_بچاؤ,” the party wrote on Twitter.

Today, every citizen must come out peacefully in every city, every village and every street for the sake of your children’s future, for Haqeeqi Azadi 🇵🇰



Placard Title: True Freedom | Save the constitution, save Pakistan



🗓️ Sunday May 14 2023



⏰ 5 pm #آئین_بچاؤ_پاکستان_بچاؤ — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 14, 2023

As the protest commenced, PTI leaders started claiming that the party workers who are taking part in the “peaceful protest” are being detained forcefully. “Peaceful PTI protestors are being picked up & forcefully detained across the country. People who weren’t involved in damaging any public property or military installation. Is protesting peacefully and unarmed in cantt area a crime now ?” PTI leader Sayed Z Bukhari wrote on Twitter.