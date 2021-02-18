Maryam Nawaz Asks Pak PM Imran Khan To Speak To Relatives Of Balochistan's Missing People

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to the relatives of the missing Baloch people who are protesting in Islamabad against forced abduction, torture, and harassment. Maryam Nawaz said that the republic of Pakistan has placed Imran Khan in power and now, it is his duty to listen to these people.

Maryam's fierce attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan came amid the growing atrocities against the minority communities of Pakistan. The protest is being held in Islamabad in a bid to highlight the plight of minority communities in the illegally occupied regions of Pakistan. Pakistan's Inhuman atrocities in Balochistan are never exposed as there is a total media blackout. Voice for Baloch Missing Persons or VBMP's peaceful protest camp has been going on in Quetta.

Protest in Pakistan's Islamabad

Enforced disappearances have been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan. Enforced disappearances have been a long stain on Pakistan's human rights record. Hundreds of political leaders, activists, Engineers, doctors, lawyers are missing in Balochistan for years. Baloch nation is facing the worst Human rights abuses by Pakistani forces and agencies in this modern era, where a plethora of human rights organisations exist.

According to a report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, there has been an increase in cases of Baloch women being targeted by security forces. Human rights observers have noted that the absence of explicit legislation criminalizing enforced disappearances in domestic law only aggravates the situation. Baloch women and even children are being detained by forces in their local army camps, some of them get released after a few days, but before that, they are harassed and tortured.

Maryam Nawaz's fierce attack on Pakistan Prime Minister

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that she will stay in the country despite the government's open offer to go abroad treatment for her father. Maryam told reporters at her residence in Umra Raivid in Lahore, "If someone from the government comes to my house and offers me to go abroad, I will reject it straight away. I know that some ministers are saying that if Maryam is allowed to go abroad then the opposition's campaign (against the government) will be weakened, but I want to make it clear that I am in my country. I will not leave and will not request to remove my name from the list of those who are not allowed to go abroad."

