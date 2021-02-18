Pakistan Health Infra Inadequate: MHA Denies Pilgrims Nod For Saka Nankana Sahib Centenary

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday denied permission to around 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan citing the security and COVID-19 situation in that country. In a communication to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the Home Ministry said that the security situation in Pakistan continues to be adverse and there is a threat to Indian citizens in that country.

Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected five lakh people in Pakistan and 10,000 people lost their lives due to the disease. "The health infrastructure in Pakistan is also not adequate," the ministry said. Citing these reasons, the Home Ministry conveyed to the SGPC that it has decided not to accord permission to the Jatha comprising around 600 pilgrims which intended to cross over to Pakistan on Friday. The jatha wanted to go to Pakistan from 18 to 25 February to observe the 100th anniversary of Saka Nanakana Sahib.

'It is not advisable...'

"You may be aware that traffic on India Pakistan International border has been suspended from March 2020 due to COVID pandemic. While the pandemic continues to persist, it is pertinent to note that Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with over 10,000 plus deaths due to COVID. Considering the capacity of health infrastructure in Pakistan, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic," MHA said in a reply, as per ANI.

"In view of the factors mentioned above MHA has not accorded permission to the Jatha for crossing over to Pakistan which is mandatory in view of the ongoing suspension of cross-border traffic due to Covid pandemic," the MHA said.

Last week, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur had said that COVID-19 test will be mandatory for pilgrims going to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The SGPC had conducted a two-day special Covid testing camp that concluded on its premises on Wednesday.

Kaur said, "A jatha of Sikh pilgrims is being sent by the SGPC to attend the events to be held at Sri Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to mark the centenary of Shaheedi Saka." "The details of pilgrims have been sent to the Pakistan embassy in this regard," the SGPC chief said. According to media reports, the Pakistan government had given permission to visit the shrines in the country.

