Maryam Touts Highway Built Under Nawaz Sharif; Asked 'did He Fill Pockets With Last Lane?'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Sharif on Tuesday exuded pride over the Hazara Motorway built during Sharif's tenure calling its quality 'world-class'. Hitting out at the Imran Khan-led PTI Government, Maryam compared the country's fall from 'high standards' during her father's tenure to the 'incompetence and destruction' under Khan's rule.

Hazara Motorway by Nawaz Sharif. Look at the quality- World class! From such high standards that were already impossible to match, to the historic incompetence & destruction that plagues 🇵🇰 today.

Video shot by some MNS/PMLN fan. Thank you 👏 pic.twitter.com/7HnQ8vV38B — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 24, 2020

Netizens react

Netizens, however, were quick to remind Maryam of the corruption conviction that ended her father's tenure as Prime Minister and got him sent to jail, and how the true 'plaque' was the PMLN under whose rule the country was 'plundered' and corruption was spread across ranks, institutions and even the judiciary.

Ahhh beautiful... 😉😂

tell the truth that it should have been 3 lane motorway as an international standard but nawaz sharif ate one lane from each side to fill his pockets. 😳🙄 — Dr Jimmy (@ukdon2020) August 25, 2020

By Nawaz Sharif ????? He spend his own hard money to build ??? He was a contractor ?? Or he was an engineer ?

He happens to be the prime minister. — Nasir Mir (@mnasirmir) August 24, 2020

The plague which is PMLN has destroyed Pakistan, its institutions, judiciary, Police to say the least! Sharif family's fortunes grew day n night while Pakistan was looted plundered every second of PMLN's unfortunate rule! Your ranting will get you know where anymore! — UI (@umarishaq) August 24, 2020

What's about this quality of work done by your government



Newly constructed building at Islamabad International Airport starts caving in the rain — Sohail Azam (@SohailA00724101) August 25, 2020

medam baqi sub tu Tek hy lekin ye bata do is project mei kickback kitna liya hoga mian sahab 🤔🤔 — Faisal Afridi (@Faisalafridikn) August 24, 2020

Nawaz Sharif's corruption charges

Several corruption cases have been launched by the Imran Khan-led government against the 70-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ever since his ouster from the office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Last year, as Nawaz Sharif was undergoing his 7-year sentence in a corruption case in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat, he had to be rushed to a hospital as his platelet count dropped to a critically low level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November to seek further treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Sharif signed an undertaking whereby he promised to return to Pakistan within 4 weeks or whenever he was in a fit condition to travel. He has since then been going back and forth between Pakistan and London citing his 'treatment' and 'ailments'.

According to his reports, he has been diagnosed with “complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease." His daughter Maryam Nawaz stated that since her father was a high-risk patient, his cardiac catheterisation/coronary intervention had been postponed owing to COVID-19. However, on several occasions, Nawaz Sharif has been seen sipping tea and enjoying feasts at restaurants even amid COVID, raising serious questions over his illness.

