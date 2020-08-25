Last Updated:

Maryam Touts Highway Built Under Nawaz Sharif; Asked 'did He Fill Pockets With Last Lane?'

Hitting out at the PTI Government, Maryam compared the country's fall from 'high standards' during Nawaz Sharif's tenure to the 'incompetence' under Khan's rule

Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Sharif on Tuesday exuded pride over the Hazara Motorway built during Sharif's tenure calling its quality 'world-class'. Hitting out at the Imran Khan-led PTI Government, Maryam compared the country's fall from 'high standards' during her father's tenure to the 'incompetence and destruction' under Khan's rule. 

Netizens react 

Netizens, however, were quick to remind Maryam of the corruption conviction that ended her father's tenure as Prime Minister and got him sent to jail, and how the true 'plaque' was the PMLN under whose rule the country was 'plundered' and corruption was spread across ranks, institutions and even the judiciary. 

Nawaz Sharif's corruption charges 

Several corruption cases have been launched by the Imran Khan-led government against the 70-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ever since his ouster from the office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Last year, as Nawaz Sharif was undergoing his 7-year sentence in a corruption case in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat, he had to be rushed to a hospital as his platelet count dropped to a critically low level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November to seek further treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Sharif signed an undertaking whereby he promised to return to Pakistan within 4 weeks or whenever he was in a fit condition to travel. He has since then been going back and forth between Pakistan and London citing his 'treatment' and 'ailments'.

According to his reports, he has been diagnosed with “complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease." His daughter Maryam Nawaz stated that since her father was a high-risk patient, his cardiac catheterisation/coronary intervention had been postponed owing to COVID-19. However, on several occasions, Nawaz Sharif has been seen sipping tea and enjoying feasts at restaurants even amid COVID, raising serious questions over his illness. 

