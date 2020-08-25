Nawaz Sharif's Doctor A Gynaecologist; What Problem Does He Have?: Imran Khan's Minister

With a bizarre claim, Pakistan's Union Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday questioned the alleged 'ill-health' of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif casting aspersions over the latter's condition and asked whether he had any medical problem that 'could be treated by a gynaecologist.'

While speaking on a Pakistani news channel Fawad Chaudhry said, "Dr Yasmine is a gynaecologist and I don't think Nawaz Sharif had any medical problem that could have been treated by a gynaecologist. What doctors are saying is not the issue, the question is what his condition was and how it changed completely when he boarded the plane and how he began to roam around like a young boy on the streets of London after he landed," said Fawad Chaudhry.

Nawaz Sharif's London escapades

Back in May, Nawaz Sharif had sparked a debate over his alleged 'ill-health' after he was seen sipping tea in London with family. Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members lashed out at the 70-year-old for trying to evade all the corruption cases against him back in Pakistan by allegedly feigning ailments. They also slammed Sharif for roaming the London streets without taking necessary precautions like wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic considering he had a heart ailment.

Even in January, amid his recovery from his 'complicated heart disease' in London, Nawaz Sharif was spotted at a restaurant with former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, his brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other family members, raising serious questions over his illness.

Nawaz Sharif's health problems

Nawaz Sharif was undergoing his 7-year sentence in a corruption case in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail last year. However, he had to be rushed to a hospital in October as his platelet count dropped to a critically low level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November to seek further treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Sharif signed an undertaking whereby he promised to return to Pakistan within 4 weeks or whenever he was in a fit condition to travel. He has since then been going back and forth between Pakistan and London citing his 'treatment' and 'ailments'.

