Massive Protests Erupt Against Imran Khan’s PTI Over ‘rigged’ Gilgit-Baltistan Election

Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has plunged into a political crisis following the alleged illegitimate elections held in the region that triggered widespread protests against the Imran Khan government.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pashtun Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won majority of the 23 assembly seats, prompting the opposition parties to term the election as “rigged” and blatant misuse of power. The leaders called for demonstrations against the ruling party which was joined by hundreds of commoners over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, massive protests erupted across the Gilgit-Baltistan area as people thronged the streets, setting trucks and tires on fire, accusing the PTI of rigging the recently held polls. The mini trucks set on fire by demonstrators and the plumes of smoke billowing in different parts of the region reflected the anger and frustration amongst the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

READ | Pakistan Holds Illegitimate Gilgit-Baltistan Elections Amid Heavy Protests & Rigging Claim

People in Gilgit Baltistan protested across the region yesterday alleging that Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election was rigged.



Pakistan's PM Imran Khan’s party PTI has won majority of the 23 assembly seats there. pic.twitter.com/Rdoyagvp1G — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

It may be noted that the Indian government has repeatedly criticized Pakistan for holding illegitimate selections in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan. India considers the area an integral part of the country since 1947 and has maintained that Islamabad’s any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis.

READ | 'Gilgit-Baltistan Has Always Been A Part Of J&K, Will Never Become Part Of Pak': Activist

PTI declared winner of Gilgit-Baltistan polls amid rigging claims

The elections to 24 seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly were held on November 15. The main opposition parties, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), won three and two seats, respectively.

In the elections, PTI reportedly emerged victorious on 10 seats while seven were won by independent candidates. The 24 newly elected members took oath on Wednesday in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The PPP and PML-N have alleged fraud in the polls, while Imran Khan government rejected the claims. The PPP had held protests in the districts of Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, and Shiger after its candidate lost the election in the GBA-2 constituency and announced that it would resume protests on Wednesday.

READ | Imran Khan Trolled As 'ally' Saudi Arabia Removes Gilgit-Baltistan From Pakistan's Map

READ | PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Alleges 'women Not Allowed To Vote In Gilgit-Baltistan Elections'