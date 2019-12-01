Hero Of London Bridge Attack James Ford Is Convicted Murderer

A man who ran to help the people during the terrorist attack at the London Bridge on November 29, was considered a savior by the people. Only after further investigation, it was discovered that the man was a convicted murderer.

James Ford, 42 who was appreciated for his presence of mind during the terrorist attack was tagged as a ‘hero’ along with others who acted to protect the people. However, after the act of bravery, the family of 21-year-old Amanda Champion revealed that Ford was convicted for the murder of their daughter in 2003. He was released from prison a day before the attack took place. When he encountered the attack unfolding, he rushed to protect the people from the attacker who was later shot dead by the police.

Both were in same prison

The British media reports further revealed that Ford attended the same prisoner rehabilitation event which was also sentenced for 28-year-old attacker Usman Khan, who is a convicted terrorist. He was responsible for killing two people before the London police shot him dead. Amanda's aunt, Angela Cox told international media that Ford is not a hero, he was responsible for killing a disabled girl, his one good deed cannot make up for the crime he committed.

Ford was sentenced to 15-years of imprisonment in 2004 for brutally killing 21-year-old Champion in 2003, who was mentally a 15-year-old child. The media reports reveal that Champion was strangled before her throat was slit. The body of Champion was found in decomposed condition three-weeks after her disappearance. After committing a heinous crime, Ford tried to contact the British charity the Samaritans to confess his crime. He called the charity 45 times and expressed his suicidal thoughts. However, one of the volunteers at the charity broke his vow of anonymity and reported the confession to the police.

However, currently, Ford has been granted a temporary release.

London Bridge Attack

On November 29, two people - a man and a woman were killed and several others were wounded in a stabbing spree by 28-year-old Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist named by London Police. Khan was fatally shot at by the Police on the spot while he wore a fake suicide vest. As per reports, the attacker was at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge for a University of Cambridge-organised conference on rehabilitating offenders, after previously participating in the university’s Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation program and had threatened to blow it up. Scotland Yard is investigating how 28-year-old Usman Khan was able to launch the attack in London Bridge.