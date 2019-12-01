Public Restrains London Bridge Attacker Using 'Narwhal Tusk', Fire Extinguisher

Bystanders were spotted using a 'Narwhal Tusk' and a fire extinguisher in order to restrain the London Bridge attacker. Several video clips shared in social media show members of the public being overwhelmed by the knife-wielding terrorist with police pulling a man in jeans away from the suspect just before firing. There is also another footage in which a person is seen spraying the attacker with a fire extinguisher while another attacks him with a large white pole, later confirmed by a Twitter user and witness as a 'Narwhal Tusk' he got from the wall at Fishmongers' Hall. As per reports, the man who used the Tusk happens to be a Polish chef at the hall who ran towards the terrorist with the sea creature’s tusk after the terrorist threatened to set off an explosive. The tusk is worth several thousand pounds and were once highly sought-after objects by Europeans, who considered the animal a "sea unicorn". Queen Elizabeth I is said to have spent £10,000 on a narwhal Tusk in the 18th century.

New footage of yesterday's terror attack on #LondonBridge.



Three members of the public armed with a fire extinguisher and a Narwhal tusk take the attacher down. Heroes. pic.twitter.com/8yGBPaGtbL — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) November 30, 2019

Johnson praise bystanders' act

One of the witnesses Thomas Gray told to media that the suspect was wrestled to the ground by five or six other men which he saw after getting out of his car to check on the crowd on bridge. He added that he stamped on the attacker's left wrist to try and release one of his knives and another man smacked his head on the ground and kicked one of the knives away. Gray said that he did what any Londoner would do in his place. Another witness said he spoke to one of the bystanders who put down the attacker who told him he was in prison with the attacker. Responding to the act, the Archbishop of Canterbury called the public "astonishingly brave" and London mayor Sadiq Khan called them "the best of us" inferring to the Londoners in their statement to the media. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his statement also praised the "extraordinary bravery" of onlookers who intervened along with the emergency workers who acted on the incident.

London Bridge Attack

On November 29, two people - a man and a woman were killed and several others were wounded in a stabbing spree by 28-year-old Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist named by London Police. Khan was fatally shot at by the Police on the spot while he wore a fake suicide vest. As per reports, the attacker was at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge for a University of Cambridge-organised conference on rehabilitating offenders, after previously participating in the university’s Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation program and had threatened to blow it up. Scotland Yard is investigating how 28-year-old Usman Khan was able to launch the attack in London Bridge.

