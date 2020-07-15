'Naya' Pakistan MP's Bloodthirsty Call For Terror With Army Support against India Slammed

In a video which is going viral on Twitter, Pakistani Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif has said the country should wage ‘Jihad’ in Afghanistan and Kashmir for its independence from India. His statement has been widely criticized over social media.

'Pakistan Army will support you'

According to Naya Daur, slamming his fellow MPs for protesting against wars, Saif said, “For the sake of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), please read History. You guys taunt Army saying which war they have won. You are the ones who start protesting even before the war starts. Wage Jihad in Kashmir for its independence, Pakistan Army will support you. Wage Jihad in Afghanistan, nobody is stopping you and the army is supporting you.”

Why do we pay taxes, Senator Barrister Saif ? Why do we need to have lacs of army if u want the public to fight? Public has nothing to do with the wars. Instigating the public for war in kashmir & afghanistan shd nt be encouraged from the floor of the senate. pic.twitter.com/H5QfJAevLx — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) July 13, 2020

'Public has nothing to do with the wars'

Human Rights activist Ihtesham Afghan sharing the video asked, "Why do we pay taxes, Senator Barrister Saif? Why do we need to have lacs of army troops if u want the public to fight? The public has nothing to do with the wars. Instigating the public for war in Kashmir and Afghanistan should not be encouraged from the floor of the senate."

Pakistani Journalist Naila Inayat taking a jibe at the parliamentarian said that they already tried sending 'mujahideen' in Kargil during the war with India. "What happened next is not in Pakistan Studies," she said.

Already tried that in Kargil. Sent 'mujahideen' what happened next is not in Pak Studies.. https://t.co/Q0hQZRtmwD — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 14, 2020

Pakistan's open admission to support terrorism comes at a time when it is facing global backlash for failing to control terrorism its spread. A few days back, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called 9/11 mastermind terrorist Osama din-Laden as a "martyr" in the Parliament.

'International epicentre of terrorism'

Last week, hitting out at Pakistan for peddling "false narratives" against it, India told Islamabad that it must introspect about why it is universally acknowledged as the "international epicentre" of terrorism and the "best safe haven for terrorists."

Mahaveer Singhvi, head of the Indian delegation, made the comments at a webinar 'The Global Scourge of Terrorism: Assessment of High-Risk Threats and Trends, including the rise of Violent Extremism and Hate Speech in a Pandemic Environment' on Tuesday during the ongoing virtual Counter-Terrorism Week.

"While the world is coming together to battle the pandemic, it is unfortunate that Pakistan, a state which sponsors cross border terrorism, continues to use every opportunity to peddle false narratives and make baseless, malicious and egregious allegations against India and interfere in our internal affairs," he said.

"The international community should call upon Pakistan to take sustained, verifiable and irreversible actions against terror outfits operating on the territory under its control. Pakistan must introspect upon why it is universally acknowledged as the international epicentre of terrorism and the best safe haven for terrorists," Singhvi said.

(with PTI inputs)