Pakistan Will Use Bing Now: Google's $10 Billion India Investment Fund Gets Imran Trolled

Shortly after Google announced a massive $10 billion investment fund for India, Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat put out a sarcastic tweet saying that Pakistan was not too bothered because they would still be getting their Google Doodles online. 

Netizens took this opportunity to slam Pakistan saying that the disgruntled country would now give up using Google altogether after it decided to invest such huge amounts in India. Some even took the opportunity to take a pot shot at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

Netizens react

Google announces $10 billion investment 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a new $10 billion Google for India Digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. Taking to Twitter, Pichai said that Google is proud to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India after the duo discussed various issues. 

The top executive said that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore into India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. He added that the huge investment reflects Google’s confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

