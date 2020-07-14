Pakistan Will Use Bing Now: Google's $10 Billion India Investment Fund Gets Imran Trolled

Shortly after Google announced a massive $10 billion investment fund for India, Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat put out a sarcastic tweet saying that Pakistan was not too bothered because they would still be getting their Google Doodles online.

Netizens took this opportunity to slam Pakistan saying that the disgruntled country would now give up using Google altogether after it decided to invest such huge amounts in India. Some even took the opportunity to take a pot shot at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

So what, we'll still get google doodles.. https://t.co/nwfwgmv10j — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 13, 2020

Netizens react

Pakistanis will use Bing from now on ! pic.twitter.com/6efHJ15r7r — Thomas (@CNTRLCCTRLV) July 13, 2020

Tumko google ki kya jarurat

Tumhare paas toh #Imran hai 😂 — Raghu Singh (@Raghu_Singh86) July 13, 2020

Imran and Uber with 5star rating for transporting Saudi king are match made in heaven.. who needs guggle.. — prx (@prx75400417) July 13, 2020

Riyast-e-pudina shall use duck duck go from now on. — Kashkol_Kaptaan (@NoVictimCard) July 13, 2020

and your handsome PM is taken seriously by everyone around the globe. When will India ever get that! — DavaraTumblr (@DavaraTumblr) July 13, 2020

Google announces $10 billion investment

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a new $10 billion Google for India Digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. Taking to Twitter, Pichai said that Google is proud to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India after the duo discussed various issues.

The top executive said that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore into India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. He added that the huge investment reflects Google’s confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

