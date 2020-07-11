Voices Heard From Inside A Grave In Pakistan's Tandlianwala; Netizens Shocked

In what may be called a bizarre incident, a local news channel in Pakistan reported that voices were heard from inside a grave in Punjab's Tandlianwala, creating fear among the people residing near the graveyard. Reportedly, the voice from inside the grave called for 'help', emphasizing that 'he was alive'. It was later found out that the man had fallen into the grave after a landslide. He had gone to the graveyard to pay respects when a landslide struck the locality due to which he fell in the grave.

And then they heard voices from the grave. 😱 pic.twitter.com/qwcnO2B9K9 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 10, 2020

Coronavirus count in Pakistan

The coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crossed the 5,000-mark with 75 new fatalities, the health ministry said. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, another 2,751 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 243,599. The ministry data showed that Sindh became the first province of the country where the number of coronavirus patients crossed the 100,000-mark. The ministry reported that 5,058 patients have died while 149,092 recovered while another 2,375 were in critical condition.



Out of the total 243,599 infections, Sindh reported 100,900 cases, Punjab 85,261, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 29,406, Islamabad, 13,829, Balochistan 11,099, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,619 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,485 cases. A total of 1,514,858 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 23,255 in the last 24 hours.

