Neighbours Of Pakistan PM Imran Khan Looted; Thieves Make Away With Rs 1.3 Cr Valuables

On Sunday, Pakistan's Dunya News reported that thieves looted valuables worth Rs 13 million from the house neighbouring PM Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park in Lahore. This comes as a major embarrassment for the Prime Minister of 'Naya' Pakistan who is being called out for not being able to maintain law and order situation in his own neighbourhood amid the global victimisation campaign he has run almost since the day he took office.

Police registers case & starts investigation

Owais Majeed, owner of the house informed that the thieves decamped with valuables including laptop, jewellery and expensive wristwatches when he and his family members were on a trip to Abbottabad. Owais Majeed informed that the thieves entered the house through the window of the washroom. On the other hand, the police have registered a case and started the investigation.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared the news on her Twitter account and it has left wondering about the thieves with many of them believing it was Imran Khan who looted his neighbours. "They were Imran Khan's men. It is legitimate because they have to think about their future," one user commented in Hindi.

Burglary in PM Imran Khan's neighbourhood.

https://t.co/V0rTybc14i — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 18, 2020

वो खान साहेब के ही आदमी थे!

अपना पुराना काम अपना ही होता है!

आखिर उनहे अपने भविष्य के बारे में सोचना लाजमी है! — Mukesh sharma (@Mukesh_sharma71) August 18, 2020

R u doubting khan ji. — shyam (@agarwalssaai) August 18, 2020

Imran saab hi time pass karne kiye honge. — kalp (@kalpgumaste) August 18, 2020

Means apka shak Imran khan pe h ? — msmakkad (@msmakkad) August 18, 2020

