Wasim Akram Feels English Cricket Board 'owes' Pakistan 2022 Tour, Promises Hospitality

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has called for England to reciprocate the trust shown by the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan are currently playing the three-Test England vs Pakistan 2020 series in England. The series is being played in a biosecure environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players part of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series weren’t allowed to enter the bubble before undertaking COVID-19 tests and have had to play without crowds during the series.

Earlier, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison had thanked West Indies and Pakistan for touring England during the pandemic, as it helped the body cut its losses. West Indies captain Jason Holder had also talked about a reciprocal tour that will see England tour the West Indies. Wasim Akram has now tabled a similar request.

'You boys owe Pakistan cricket': Wasim Akram

Talking to Sky Sports Cricket during the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Wasim Akram claimed that ECB owes Pakistan cricket and the country a lot. The legendary cricketer said the fact that Pakistan toured England during a pandemic means that they owe Azhar Ali's men, with Wasim Akram appealing to the ECB to return the favour by touring Pakistan in 2022. The last time England toured Pakistan was in 2005-06, and they haven't toured Pakistan since due to security concerns. However, the cricketing calendar has an England tour of Pakistan scheduled for 2022. The series will see England play three Tests and five ODIs.

Great to be here in England, proudly representing Pakistan, for the #EngVPak series on @SkyCricket . I hope we succeed to lift the moral throughout the world, by bringing cricket in all its glory to you at home, as you stay safe. https://t.co/0NZpr3bUDE — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 8, 2020

Wasim Akram promises great atmosphere if England tour Pakistan

Talking about the prospective tour, Wasim Akram claimed that if everything goes well, England will tour Pakistan. The former cricketer promised that the players will be looked after on and off the field, with a packed house promised for each game as well by Wasim Akram. Sharing an example of Pakistan’s hospitality, Wasim Akram referred to the experience English players had while playing in the Pakistan Super League. Alex Hales and Chris Jordan had earlier played for Karachi Kings in the PSL. While concluding, Wasim Akram said that the treatment the duo received meant that they enjoyed their time in Pakistan beautifully.

ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live telecast will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. For England vs Pakistan 2020 series live scores, fans can check the England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket's Twitter pages.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/wasimakramliveofficial