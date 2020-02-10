Now, Pakistan FM Qureshi Pokes Nose In Delhi Elections; Delivers Sneery Projection

Pakistan, repeated it overtly attempt to interfer in India's electoral process on Monday. A day before the counting day, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the foreign minister of Pakistan asserted that PM Modi's BJP is facing 'a huge defeat' in the Delhi Assembly Elections citing "contentious moves concerning new citizenship laws". Addressing the audience at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi further reprimanding PM Modi claimed that India's economic growth had 'halved' since the BJP came to power in 2014. In further condemnation, accused the government of flagging a 'Pulwama-like operation' to divert the minds of people.

According to Dawn, he said, "As for the Delhi elections, where results will be announced tomorrow, it is expected the BJP will face a lot of difficulties and is facing a huge defeat." "We are worried that India may try to stage a Pulwama-like false flag operation to move its own peoples' focus on Pakistan, instead of on its own economic situation," Qureshi added.

READ| "You censorious thug!": Canadian journalist blasts Pak Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in London

Prior to the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Pakistan's controversial Fawad Choudhry rejoiced as the exit polls predicted a loss for the ruling BJP in the national capital. On Saturday, Fawad Chaudhry said that he was 'very happy' at the defeat of the 'extremists regime' in Delhi elections.

He said, "Very happy on extremists regime defeat in Delhi elections, hope Modi will learn from his defeat and review policies of hatred." The result of the Delhi Assembly polls will be declared on February 11. Apart from India, in 2018, Pakistan's general elections left the country with little credibility after the Pakistan Army's blatant intervention in their own domestic electoral process.

Delhi Assembly Elections

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP. Meanwhile, the Congress party's, reeling from the leadership vaccum since the demise of stalward Sheila Dixit was almost missing from the picture. The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Republic's Jan ki Baat exit polls projected that the incumbent AAP is slated to win 48-61 seats, taking a huge leap over the BJP which is predicted to in only 9-21 seats, followed by Congress at 0-1 seat.

READ| Pakistan & Terrorism: 6 Freudian slips by Pak leaders on Osama, Hafiz Saeed & Masood Azhar that give it all away